Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$38.50 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Barclays to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.83.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.88. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.