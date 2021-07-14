Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Has $33.43 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises about 4.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Ingevity worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.