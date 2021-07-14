Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Takes $18.20 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 2.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

CLF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,896,614. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

