Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

NYSE:PTON traded down $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. 218,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

