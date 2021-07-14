Marie A. Ffolkes Sells 3,186 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

