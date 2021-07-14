Mark Nunneley Sells 67,641 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668,396. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

