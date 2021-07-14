Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $908.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $871.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

