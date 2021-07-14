Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $282,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

