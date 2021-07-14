Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $330,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $184.73 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

