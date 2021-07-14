Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 746,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

