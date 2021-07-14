Marlin (POND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.77 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $6.77 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

