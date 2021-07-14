Maro Price Tops $0.0475 on Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $769,088.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 944,452,660 coins and its circulating supply is 487,427,505 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

