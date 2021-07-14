Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $31.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 3,628,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,950. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.