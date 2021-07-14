Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.12. 24,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,856. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

