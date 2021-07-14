Martin F. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00.

Shares of SEM opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

