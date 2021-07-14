Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

