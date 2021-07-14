Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DOOR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

