MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 3,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

