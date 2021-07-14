McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Raised to $2.10 at Roth Capital

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,569. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 622,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.