McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 173.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of McKesson worth $201,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MCK opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.