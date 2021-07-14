Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 3,951 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.59. 2,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.