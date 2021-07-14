Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $127.51. 24,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $91.98 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

