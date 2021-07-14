Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 291,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 497,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $91.98 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

