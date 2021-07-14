Megacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $321,761.57 and $21.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00394683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,570,733 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

