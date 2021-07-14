Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $282.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

