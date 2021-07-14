Melvin Capital Management LP Sells 1,104,990 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,990 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.7% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $302,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,384. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

