Menard Financial Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

