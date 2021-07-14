Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 486 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,287 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,008.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,636 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

AKAM stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

