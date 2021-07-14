Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.98 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.