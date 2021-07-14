Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,195 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $259,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

MRK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

