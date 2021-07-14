Merewether Investment Management LP Has $4.79 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,177 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for 0.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 7,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,575. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.