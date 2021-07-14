Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

