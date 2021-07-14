Metal (MTL) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $110.75 million and $39.31 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00005136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00855880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

