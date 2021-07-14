Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,446.36

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,446.36 and last traded at $1,443.50, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,435.41.
The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,324.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
