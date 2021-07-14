Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,446.36

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,446.36 and last traded at $1,443.50, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,435.41.

The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,324.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.