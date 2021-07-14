MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 9,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

