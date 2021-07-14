Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

