Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,666 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04.

NYSE:CERT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,760. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

