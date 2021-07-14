Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,666 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04.
NYSE:CERT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,760. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.
Certara Company Profile
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.