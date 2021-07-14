Michael Rapp Purchases 53,498 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) Director Michael Rapp acquired 53,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $983,293.24.

Shares of NYSE:IMNM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,069. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

