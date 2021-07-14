Michelle A. Kasson Sells 3,251 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $130,852.75.

AZEK traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The AZEK by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

