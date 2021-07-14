Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

MIME opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

