Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00.
NYSE NARI traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $127.42.
About Inari Medical
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.