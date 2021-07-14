Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $261.16 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,670 shares of company stock worth $41,533,229 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.