MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,012. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
