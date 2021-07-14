MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,012. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

