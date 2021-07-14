MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MMA Capital by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

Shares of MMAC opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. MMA Capital has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.