MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,134 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

