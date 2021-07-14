MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

