MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,176 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

