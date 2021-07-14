MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $261.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

