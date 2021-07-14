MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

