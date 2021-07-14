MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,597 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,863,100.00. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

